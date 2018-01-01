What is Promotehour and what do you offer?

We help entrepreneurs get press coverage for their startups in prominent media outlets as well as in creating presence on 100+ Startup Directories.





Who is behind Promotehour?

We are Mona & Jit.

We created Promotehour - a free list of places to promote a startup. The list has been used by over 200,000 founders in the last 2 years.

We have helped over 200+ startups land a coverage in prominent media outlets like TechCrunch, TheNextWeb, VentureBeat, Digital Trends, Entrepreneur and 50+ media outlets.

Our manifesto is simple: Help First, Sell Later!

The list you see on our homepage is free to use. We earn our bread and butter by providing value added service.

Why PR is important for a startup?

A good press coverage helps you get more customers, raise investor interest, hire awesome people and ultimately the overall growth of the startup.

Good press coverage have turned small startups like Snapchat in a billion dollars company.

Can you brief me on how it works?

1. Once you sign up for Submission or Coverage plan, we request you to fill up a short questionnaire.

2. Based on the info provided by you, we get an understanding of what startup does, the problem it solves, startups in similar space and the type of audience startup is targeting.

3. We come up with an angle for the story and prepare the pitch as well as the resource page for Journalist, sort of press kit.

4. We reach out to relevant journalists 1-by-1 with a personalized pitches, and connect you to the interested journalists and follow up with the ones who don’t respond to our first email.

Do you write the press release? What do I need to provide?

Yes, we write the press release as well as an email pitch. You just have to fill up a short questionnaire.

How much time does it take?

The campaign usually takes 2-3 weeks from the time you sign up.

What can I expect from the PR campaign?

We gurantee at least one press coverage from our efforts. On an average startups we work with see 2 press stories from our campaign.

In the worst case if we can't deliver a press coverage, we refund the 50% of the plan price.

How can you be so affordable compared to other PR agencies?

Getting coverage is all about effective messaging to the right set of media outlets at the right time. We have figured out a process where we can do it cost-effectively for founders, web developers and product makers. We like to call it "Lean-PR".

Do you also work with apps/games/gadgets/crowd-funding campaigns?

Yes! We have helped apps, games, campaigns get coverage in the past.

Which media outlets and journalists you target?

We pitch to all the top media outlets as well as niche media outlets which are relevant to your startup. E.g. if you have built a productivity app, we will pitch to the likes of TechCrunch, NextWeb as well as Lifehacker, PickTheBrain, etc.

Can I see few case studies?

Here are some of the stories we have got for our clients:

TechCrunch

VentureBeat

The Next Web

ReadWrite

InMan

MacObserver

AppAdvice PlayBoy

Imaging Resoure

CMSWire

Devex

PlayBoy

AndroidGuys

Yahoo

How does it compare with PRNewsWire or PR Agencies?

Press release services guarantee you coverage which they drive by syndication with media companies. But such coverage drives little to zero traffic to your site which is the actual purpose of the coverage, because syndicated stories never appear on the homepage of media outlet. To make matter worse, Google had come hard on press releases in their Panda update. So, such stories don't even appear in search results.

On other side, PR agencies can add value but they cost $5000/month with annual retainer contracts. Way beyond entrepreneur’s budget is the startup is not funded.

Through the well tuned process, we bring affordability to the PR space with effectiveness on par with PR agencies.