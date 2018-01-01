Submission

Our Coverage plan comes with a money back guarantee. If you don't get a press coverage within 30 days, you can request a refund of 50% of the plan price. And you still keep the lifetime access to our app:
We got requests from TechCrunch, NBC News, Mental Floss, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. That says a lot about Promotehour. Mona and Jit are really nice people, so you're in good hands.
- Chalisa P, CEO & Founder of Opter
"Awesome experience with Promotehour. They helped us get featured on top developer media platforms at a price one can only dream of with traditional PR agencies. Highly recommended."
- Kennedy, CEO & Founder of Ellcrys
Promotehour got me an app review which drove 500+ installs. They delivered what they promised! Look no further.
- Garin Toren, CEO & Founder of messageLOUD
I've tried some 20 to 30 different journalism platforms and some at ridiculous prices. Promotehour turned out to be the best among all!
- Oliver Jon, Creator of Cicada3301 & skwag.com
StallDesk needed attention for its stunningly designed standing desk. We got the press coverage on TechCrunch, no less. This coverage played a key role in their successful Kickstarter campaign.
Meshfire uses artificial intelligence to help increase your following on social media. Eli (of Meshfire) needed to establish some authority in the niche. We got them a guest post on VentureBeat.
Suggestic is a lifestyle health app that helps people going through Type 2 Diabetes by delivering personalized and actionable suggestions. Shai, the founder of Suggestic, wanted to show it to the relevant journalists. We helped Shai with finding the most relevant journalists, creating a professional email pitch and reaching out to journalists with timely follow-ups. Suggestic got coverage in ReadWrite, MedicalDaily as well as Devex.
Distracted driving is a pandemic which is the cause behind 26% of all car accidents, 3500 US lives a year & billions in insurance claims. messageLOUD is tackling this issue with technology designed for every driver. Garin, the founder of messageLOUD, wanted to reach out journalists who cared about road safety and apps trying to make driving safer.
Promotehour identified the most relevant journalists, crafted an interesting story for messageLOUD and pitched it to journalists. Within a week of reach out by Promotehour, messageLOUD was featured in MobileSyrup & AndroidGuys.
Twitter marketing tools is a crowded space but SwiftSocial has a unique offering worthy enough to stand out. We helped them crafting a story with a unique angle, spot the right journalists and sending a personalised emails. That helped SwiftSocial land a coverage in a InMan - one of the premier news portal.
Tabulate Tabulate wants to be the last cover you will ever buy for your iPad. Tabulate was in an initial stage of launching an Indiegogo campaign and wanted to show Tabulate to journalists so they could cover the campaign launch. We found the journalists who wrote about similar products & campaigns in the past. Our efforts got it covered on Digital Trends and strike up a relationship with a couple of more journalists.
We help entrepreneurs get press coverage for their startups in prominent media outlets as well as in creating presence on 100+ Startup Directories.
We are Mona & Jit.
We created Promotehour - a free list of places to promote a startup. The list has been used by over 200,000 founders in the last 2 years.
We have helped over 200+ startups land a coverage in prominent media outlets like TechCrunch, TheNextWeb, VentureBeat, Digital Trends, Entrepreneur and 50+ media outlets.
Our manifesto is simple: Help First, Sell Later!
The list you see on our homepage is free to use. We earn our bread and butter by providing value added service.
A good press coverage helps you get more customers, raise investor interest, hire awesome people and ultimately the overall growth of the startup.
Good press coverage have turned small startups like Snapchat in a billion dollars company.
1. Once you sign up for Submission or Coverage plan, we request you to fill up a short questionnaire.
2. Based on the info provided by you, we get an understanding of what startup does, the problem it solves, startups in similar space and the type of audience startup is targeting.
3. We come up with an angle for the story and prepare the pitch as well as the resource page for Journalist, sort of press kit.
4. We reach out to relevant journalists 1-by-1 with a personalized pitches, and connect you to the interested journalists and follow up with the ones who don’t respond to our first email.
Yes, we write the press release as well as an email pitch. You just have to fill up a short questionnaire.
The campaign usually takes 2-3 weeks from the time you sign up.
We gurantee at least one press coverage from our efforts. On an average startups we work with see 2 press stories from our campaign.
In the worst case if we can't deliver a press coverage, we refund the 50% of the plan price.
Getting coverage is all about effective messaging to the right set of media outlets at the right time. We have figured out a process where we can do it cost-effectively for founders, web developers and product makers. We like to call it "Lean-PR".
Yes! We have helped apps, games, campaigns get coverage in the past.
We pitch to all the top media outlets as well as niche media outlets which are relevant to your startup. E.g. if you have built a productivity app, we will pitch to the likes of TechCrunch, NextWeb as well as Lifehacker, PickTheBrain, etc.
Here are some of the stories we have got for our clients:
TechCrunch
VentureBeat
The Next Web
ReadWrite
InMan
MacObserver
AppAdvice PlayBoy
Imaging Resoure
CMSWire
Devex
PlayBoy
AndroidGuys
Yahoo
Press release services guarantee you coverage which they drive by syndication with media companies. But such coverage drives little to zero traffic to your site which is the actual purpose of the coverage, because syndicated stories never appear on the homepage of media outlet. To make matter worse, Google had come hard on press releases in their Panda update. So, such stories don't even appear in search results.
On other side, PR agencies can add value but they cost $5000/month with annual retainer contracts. Way beyond entrepreneur’s budget is the startup is not funded.
Through the well tuned process, we bring affordability to the PR space with effectiveness on par with PR agencies.
